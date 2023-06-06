Whataburger reveals the winner of their $1 million WhataWine contest

The Whataburger corporation has just announced the winner of their $1 Million WhataWine Contest.

The contest was open to any Whataburger customer who purchased even a simple order of WhataFries.

A spokesperson for the "Big Orange W," noted that over 27 million Whataburger customers from every state in the nation participated.

There were even entrants from other countries who were visiting the USA, including visitors from Mexico, India, Sweden, Kamgooganda, and Iceland.

The winner of the one mil was a retired pole dancer from Waxahachie, Texas, named Valdosta Wiggle 41.

When asked what she plans to do with the money she answered that she is going to donate $50,000 to The Texas Home For Retired Pole Dancers.

She then divulged that she will be taking a trip to visit Machu Pichu in Peru with two of her three boyfriends.