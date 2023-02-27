Customer Lines At The New Whataburger In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Stretch For Four Blocks

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - (Food Satire) - Mexico's El Ole News Agency has just informed the public that the newest Whataburger Restaurant in Mexico, is doing record-breaking business.

The Orange W eatery is selling out a new food item that Whataburger chain cooks developed especially for the Texas-based burger giant.

In fact, the line at the downtown Cabo Whataburger on opening day stretched for four miles.

The item that is selling like IHOP hot cakes is the Whatatostada, which only has two calories, no fat, no trans fat, no sodium, no molasses, and no sugars.

Mexico's Organizacion Nacional de Doctores notes that the Whatatostada is the most nutritious tostada anywhere in the Republic.

In fact, Whataburger has hired famed actress Eva Longoria to be the franchises official spokesperson, not only in Mexico, but in all of Latin America and even Australia and New Zealand.

Miss Longoria just returned from Norway where she filmed the Tri Moon Films XX-rated motion picture with co-star Sven "Hung" Hungafoss "Hot Sensuous Sexalicious Sex Among The Free-Standing Fiords."

SIDENOTE: Miss Longoria noted that she wants to dispel the rumor that while filming the film that she had sexual relations with the film's director Sherwood St. Chamberlain and the film's producer Tico Scallavini.