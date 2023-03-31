Whataburger's WhataTamales Are a Mucho Big Hit

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 31 March 2023

image for Whataburger's WhataTamales Are a Mucho Big Hit
The Texas-sized fast food restaurant is #1.

CHICAGO - (Spoof News) - The Amalgamated Data Gathering Agency has just revealed that the Texas-based Whataburger franchise is having tremendous success with its new Whatburger food item, the WhataTamales.

The new food item was developed in Laredo, Texas, and it has become even more popular than the WhataShrimp, the WhataFries, and the WhataTofu.

President Joey Biden and Vice-President Kammy Harris recently agree that when King Charles III, visits the White House, they will make it a point to have over one hundred Whataburgers, WhataTamales, WhataFries, WhataMalts flown in from Texas, where the Big Orange W is headquartered.

A spokeswoman for Whataburger revealed that the word in the fast food world is that McDonalds is very, very concerned that Whataburger is getting ready to surpass them as the "Best Fast Food in The USA." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

