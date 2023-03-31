The Whataburger Food Truck Is A Fantastic Success

EAGLE PASS, Texas - (Satire News) - Whataburger is the first fast food franchise to have a traveling food truck.

The Whataburger truck is based in the Texas border town of Eagle Pass, which is right across the river from Piedras Negras, Mexico, which is considered The Mini-Tacos Capital of Northern Mexico.

The W Truck has Whataburger food items that taste just like the food items in any of the 974 chain restaurants.

The biggest W sellers are of course the huge, it-takes-two-hands-to-hold burgers, their WhataShrimp, their WhataTamales, and their latest beverage entry Their WhataDosEquis Beer.

SIDENOTE: Whataburger burgers are the official burger of the World Champion MLB Houston Astros, the states of Texas and Louisiana, the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the San Antonio Spurs.