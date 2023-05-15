Cheryl Cole and Liz Hurley are now in the crumpets business

Two of Britain's most popular women, Cheryl Cole and Liz Hurley have just founded a crumpets company.

In an exciting development reported by Grover Buck from Tickety Boo News, the dynamic duo of Cheryl Cole and Liz Hurley has joined forces to create a delectable crumpet company.

Dubbed "Hurley & Cole Crumpets," this new venture has been met with resounding success in the market. Crumpet enthusiasts everywhere are indulging in the scrumptious delights produced by this exceptional collaboration.

The secret recipe behind these heavenly treats traces back to the days of Liz Hurley's great-great-grandmother, Khloe "Cookie" Buckingbaum of Bagshott, Surrey. The Buckingbaum family's culinary expertise has been passed down through generations, resulting in these delectable crumpets that are sure to captivate your taste buds.

What sets Hurley & Cole Crumpets apart is their commitment to wholesome ingredients. These delightful treats are crafted without the use of sugar, dextrose, sodium, and boast an astonishingly low carb content of only 0.0003%.

Craving a taste of this crumpet sensation? Hurley & Cole Crumpets can be found at all major supermarkets, including Tescos, Morrisons, Bejam and Diddldidi's. Indulge in their mouthwatering varieties, such as the zesty Lemonjello, the tantalizing Dabinett Apple, and the irresistibly pouty Persimmon.

Prepare to embark on a crumpet extravaganza that will leave you craving for more. Hurley & Cole Crumpets—a truly irresistible treat for all crumpet connoisseurs!