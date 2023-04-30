Liz Hurley and Cheryl Cole Address The Tag-Team Rumors

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - Fans of two of the most beautiful, sexy, and lasciviously luscious women on the planet were thrilled when rumors began circulating that Liz Hurley and Cheryl Cole plan to become a top wrestling tag-team in the WWE.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the two celebrities confirmed that they have indeed been training together in preparation for their debut in the ring.

"We're going to show everyone that we're not just pretty faces," Hurley said, "We're going to bring some real glamour to the WWE."

Cole added, "We're both fierce competitors and we're not afraid to get a little dirty. We're going to take the wrestling world by storm."

Rumors of their wrestling ambitions began after they were spotted training with former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Sources close to the two stars have also revealed that they have been studying wrestling moves from legendary wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

The tag-team is said to have already come up with their signature moves, including "The Hurley Hurricane" and "The Cole Crusher."

No official date has been announced for their WWE debut, but fans are eagerly anticipating the day when Liz Hurley and Cheryl Cole step into the ring.