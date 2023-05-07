Due to customer backlash, Anheuser Busch is changing the name of Bud Light beer

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 7 May 2023

image for Due to customer backlash, Anheuser Busch is changing the name of Bud Light beer
BUD USA is bringing back customers by the tens of thousands.

The folks at Anheuser Busch are in a frothy mess as devoted Bud Light drinkers stage a rebellion of hilarious proportions.

According to The American Research Group, the beer giant has not faced such a customer backlash since the days of prohibition. It seems tens of thousands of Bud Light aficionados have declared a beer boycott.

The uproar began when Anheuser Busch made a wild claim, suggesting that the Left Coast wildfires were sparked and perpetuated by homeless people dozing off with cigarettes in hand.

Outraged, Myrtle Tingsinger, a fierce advocate for The Homeless People of America, fired back, asserting that 97.3% of homeless individuals don't smoke. She listed the reasons why: it's unhealthy, socially worthless, costly, and leaves your clothes smelling like a backyard barbecue.

Rumor has it that homeless beer connoisseurs are contemplating a mass exodus to the enchanting land of Pabst Blue Ribbon. The mere thought of losing this unique demographic has left some Anheuser Busch executives in a panic, with their panties slightly dampened.

Recognizing their insensitive blunder, Anheuser Busch issued a swift apology, vowing never again to unleash such a "stupendously" thoughtless and heartless statement.

SIDENOTE: In an effort to rekindle patriotic spirit, the brewing behemoth has exciting news for beer lovers. Brace yourselves for the rebranding of Bud Light to the more proudly American moniker: BUD USA! Will this patriotic rebrand rise to the challenge and win back the hearts (and thirsts) of these nomadic beer enthusiasts? Stay tuned for the sudsy saga that unfolds!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

BeerHomeless

