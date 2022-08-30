Budweiser Asks POTUS For a $13.4 Billion Bailout

ST. LOUIS, Missouri - (Business Satire) - Metro News Service reporter Joaquin Cerveza, has just informed the American public that the huge beer company, Anheuser Busch, which is known as Budweiser, has asked President Biden for a substantial bailout.

The Beer giant stated that due to the various viruses that have been floating around, the beer drinking public has shrunk by a whopping 47%.

A Spokesperson for Bud stated that drinking folks are just not attending sporting events, concerts, and bar mitsvahs, the way they once were.

He also noted that many night clubs simply have started shutting down at 10 pm instead of 2 pm.

SIDENOTE: President Biden informed the beer giant that he is sad to have to reject their request due to the fact that if he gives Budweiser a bailout, then other huge companies like McDonalds, Exxon-Mobil, Kia Motors, and the Paul Bunyan Prophylactic Company will also want a handout.