The Majestic Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales Have Been Sold

ST. LOUIS - (Business Satire) - The largest beer maker in the entire world Anheuser-Busch is happy to announce that the most popular horses in the world of horses have been sold and they will soon be galloping in front of millions of amusement theme park goers.

The Clydesdales are so majestic and so awesome that they make all other horses look like your old standard farm donkey.

In fact the two richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk of Bezos-Musk Inc. have just paid $1.7 billion to Anheuser-Busch for the herd of Clydesdales.

They plan to feature the beautiful horses in their new International Amusement Theme Park located in Austin, Texas, which they have named "The Fun, Fun, and Mucho More Fun Amusement Theme Park."

Kids from America, Latin America, and South America will be able to ride the awe-inspiring, marvelous, stately horses, who are astoundingly huge, but who have the temperament of a new-born duckling.

The youngsters will also be allowed to spur the horses on and get them to gallop at top speeds of 45 mph.

And the toddlers will get to go into the Clydesdale's petting zoo and pet the new-born ponies, feed them, and gently pull their tails.