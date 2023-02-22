Whataburger Is Now More Popular Than Burger King

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The American Food News Agency has just announced that the Whataburger food franchise has just surpassed the Burger King food chain in popularity.

AFNA writer Calypso Igloo writes that the Texas-based fast food giant has been kicking the collective asses of all the other national food franchises since 1950.

The orange-colored restaurants are noted for being cleaner, happier, and more patron-oriented than BK, which of late has gone a bit downhill due to their TV adds, which seem to focus on the fact that their lettuce is no longer imported from China.

Meanwhile, Whataburger is noted for starting off their employees at twice what other food chains, such as McDonalds, Wendy's, and Jack in the Box do.

SIDENOTE: Whataburger also offers each new employee a $400 gift certificate to Best Buy, where they can purchase iPhones, iPads, iMicrowaves, and thousands of musical iCD's.