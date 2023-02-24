Elon Musk Has Just Developed The Tesla Submarine

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - Elon Musk, who reportedly has more money than Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, and London combined has just developed his latest in his Tesla line of Tesla "Get Arounds."

Elon, who many still say is even more bat shit crazy that Donald The Sexual Predator, could literally buy himself any woman in the world; including Katy Perry, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Brooklyn Decker, or even Beyonce.

Musk's latest "Adult Toy" is the Musk Tesla Submarine, which can carry 25 people including a crew of 3.

Tesla technicians say that the "Tesla Tuna" as it has been nicknamed, could stay submerged for up to 61 days, and one of the add-on features includes 8 cutting edge torpedos.

SIDENOTE: "The Tesla Tuna" retails for $738,998.99. And it comes in three designer colors Blue Beluga, Flounder Fuchsia, and Golden Goldfish.