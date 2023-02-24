Elon Musk Has Just Developed The Tesla Submarine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 24 February 2023

image for Elon Musk Has Just Developed The Tesla Submarine
The Tesla Tuna can go down to a depth of 47,520 feet (9 Miles).

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - Elon Musk, who reportedly has more money than Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, and London combined has just developed his latest in his Tesla line of Tesla "Get Arounds."

Elon, who many still say is even more bat shit crazy that Donald The Sexual Predator, could literally buy himself any woman in the world; including Katy Perry, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Brooklyn Decker, or even Beyonce.

Musk's latest "Adult Toy" is the Musk Tesla Submarine, which can carry 25 people including a crew of 3.

Tesla technicians say that the "Tesla Tuna" as it has been nicknamed, could stay submerged for up to 61 days, and one of the add-on features includes 8 cutting edge torpedos.

SIDENOTE: "The Tesla Tuna" retails for $738,998.99. And it comes in three designer colors Blue Beluga, Flounder Fuchsia, and Golden Goldfish.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
SubmarineTesla Motors

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more