Colorado Has The Nation's First Pot/Pizza Food Truck

ROACH CLIP CREEK, Colorado - (Satire News) - Billy Beepweather had an unusual dream ever since he was a senior at Rocky Mountain High School.

He wanted to open a dispensary that not only sold weed, but also served pizza. Fast forward to today and Billy has achieved his dream.

He is now the proud owner of Colorado's first-ever weed-pizza truck, called "The Pizza Joint".

Billy's truck has been a hit with stoners and foodies alike. He claims to be making over a million dollars a month, mostly from residents of Nebraska, Kansas, and Rhode Island.

Apparently, they can't resist the combination of cheesy pizza and the best marijuana strains this side of the Rockies. And everyone wants a little extra oregano on their slice.

According to Billy, the most popular strains he sells are "Cheesy Blaze", "Pepperoni Puff", and "Munchies Madness".

He also revealed that his customers range in age from 21 to 97 and that he's even had a few dogs try to sneak a bite of his pizza.

SIDENOTE: Billy's mom and dad have agreed to run a second weed-pizza truck, but with a twist. Instead of a traditional food truck, their truck will be shaped like a giant pizza slice, with toppings made of weed buds. They plan to call it "The Slice is Right".