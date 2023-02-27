Little Caesars Pizza Discontinues Their Seahorse Pizza

DETROIT - (Fast Food Satire) - Little Caesars Inc. has just made it known that due to popular demand, they will be discontinuing their Seahorse Pizza.

Company spokesperson Luigi Guido Bambalini, 59, said that patrons just did not like the idea of seeing what they call "Pets" on their pizzas.

An elderly grandmother Olivia Obispo, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, divulged that she took her 7-year-old grandson, Toby, to get a pizza and when he saw the wall ad for a Seahorse Pizza, he became so traumatized, upset, and depressed that he began to yell and scream and say that he was going to call the PETA people and report the company.

SIDENOTE: Mr. Bambalini said that after having a nice long talk with a rep for PETA, Little Caesars has decided to discontinue their Seahorse Pizza and replace it with The Peanut Butter and Jelly Pizza.