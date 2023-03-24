Women Are Warned That Wearing The New Lift 'em Up Bra Can Cause The Rash From Hell

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The American Research Group has issued a warning, informing women and transvestites that the new Lift 'em Up Bra has been known to cause an extremely severe case of the "boob itch."

ARG writer Tiffy Tulsa, who purchased one at a local Dilly Dally Retail Store, said that after wearing the bra for an hour and 13 minutes she noticed an itching on both her areolas.

At first, she just thought she had picked up a case of "boob measles" from her roommate's pet ferret.

But when she googled the bra, she found out that the company that manufactures them, Hooters 'R' Us, has recalled 900,000 of the 902,000 bras it had shipped to retailers.

SIDENOTE: BuzzFuzz is reporting that 86,000 women who reside in Ohio have filed a class action lawsuit for $19.3 million on grounds of Itchy Titty Syndrome.