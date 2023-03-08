A Gynecologist In New Jersey Discovers a Condom That Can Be Reused Up To 18 Times

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HACKENSACK, New Jersey - (Satire News) - The Prophylactic World is amazed at the latest discovery in 'Rubbers."

A retired New Jersey gynecologist, Dr. Titus F. Upperweed, 51, told The American Department of Birth Control (ADBC) that he has discovered a reusable condom.

Dr. Upperweed said that he is still sexually active, with his second wife, who just happens to be 27, and as sexy as they "Cum" (no pun intended - well maybe yes).

The good doctor said that he understands that in this day and age many men, who are afraid-as-shit of getting a vasectomy, or who simply cannot afford one will be thrilled as a hungry gopher in a Kansas wheatfield.

The new condoms are called "The Over, & Over, & Over, Condoms, and amazingly they can be reused successfully for up to 18 times.

The fantabulous condoms are made of a material that is used in the making of bullet proof vests.

One very poor resident of Apalachicola, Florida, who has already fathered 14 children from five different women, said that he has actually used the same condom a total of 27 times.

The new "Over, & Over, & Over, Condoms come in two colors, "He-Man Purple," and "Stud Strawberry."