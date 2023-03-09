The McDonalds Corporation Has Just Announced That Their New and Improved Rainbow Ketchup Is The Best In The Fast Food Industry

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 March 2023

image for The McDonalds Corporation Has Just Announced That Their New and Improved Rainbow Ketchup Is The Best In The Fast Food Industry
"McDonalds new Rainbow Ketchup is my favorite ketchup." -ELLEN DEGENERES

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The McDonalds Corporation is always trying to stay steps ahead of the competition. And in that vein they have just announced that they are now introducing their new and improved Rainbow Ketchup, which has no calories, no sodium, no carbs, and only .1 gram of reconstituted logistical fructose.

Mickey D's says that in the interest of appealing to the gay and lesbionic masses, their new ketchup will come in an array of rainbow colors including prissy pink, prancing purple, swishing orange, lisping lavender, and booty blue.

A spokesperson for McDonalds has divulged that the new Rainbow Ketchup will be available in every state except for Alabama, which has stated that they do not recognize gays and lesbionics in any way, shape, or form. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

