Burger King Announces That Their San Francisco Restaurants Will Be Known As Burger Queen

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 28 January 2023

image for Burger King Announces That Their San Francisco Restaurants Will Be Known As Burger Queen
San Francisco's Burger Kings will be known as Burger Queens.

NEW YORK CITY - (Business Satire) - The Burger King Corporation has decided to get with the LGBTQ community and address some of their requests.

Press Extra writer Voodoo Dupree writes that a group known as The Northern California LGBTQ Guild For Fairness, has asked that Burger King, change the name of their outlets in the Frisco area to Burger Queen.

The Guild For Fairness stated that gays and lesbians love hamburgers, and they make up 27% of the BK patrons.

Miss Dupree, who is the sister of noted comedian Zydeco Dupree, said that BK listened and effective immediately they will begin changing the names of all Frisco Burger Kings to Burger Queens, to honor the gay and lesbionic population.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

