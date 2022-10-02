McDonalds Adds Hot Sauce For Those Patrons Who Like It Hot!

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) - One thing about the largest fast food chain in the entire world, McDonalds, always manages to stay two steps ahead of the competition.

A spokesperson for Mickey D's said that the franchise has now added hot sauce packets to go with their ketchup packets for the customers who like their Quarter Pounders and Big Macs with a KICK to it.

The new hot sauce was test marketed in a store in Massachusetts, where the locals said that they love eating McFries that warm up their tonsils.

Several female patrons said that the new hot sauce actually gave them some sexually stirring feelings in their crotch region.

One elderly woman, who said she eats a McRib Sandwich everyday said that she loves the new hot sauce better than she used to love getting boinked by her hubby of 58 years, who recently divorced her on grounds of adultery (hers). ■