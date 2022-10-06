The McDonalds In Mexico Have Added McJalapenos To Their Menu Items

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - (Satire News) - The American Food News Agency has just announced that all of the McDonalds in Mexico have just added McJalapenos to their menu list.

Reporter Paloma Sonoma, who owns two McDonalds, one in East L.A. and one in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, said that the new "Mc" item is selling like hotcakes.

She noted that the jalapenos, which are grown on one of Mexico's largest jalapeno farms are actualy 47% hotter than the average jalapeno.

Sonoma attributes this to the fact that the peppers are watered with a mixture that is 40% Tabasco sauce, 35% cinnamon powder, and 25% black pepper.

SIDENOTE: A spokesperson for McDonalds said that the corporation may test market the new McJalapenos in a McDonalds in Calexico, California.