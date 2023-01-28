Wendys Addresses The Rumor That Their Blizzards Contain Snow

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 28 January 2023

A federal agency is looking into the alleged alligation.

NEW YORK CITY - (Business Satire) - The Wendy's Corporation has addressed the rumor that began in Wisconsin, that one of their fast food outlets is selling Blizzards that have been known to contain traces of snow.

The American Food News Agency first broke the story after talking to a Mrs. Mendetta Oftenseller, 84.

The octogenarian stated that her great granddaughter Brenda, who works at a Wendy's in Green Bay, said that she personally saw an employee take freshly fallen snow from the parking lot and put it into the Blizzard making machine.

When Brenda reported the sickening incident to the manager, Lois Fiffinficker, she was fired on the spot.

SIDENOTE: The AFNA is reporting that the CIA is looking into the matter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

