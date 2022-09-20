Sweden Is Running Out of Snow

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - (World Satire) - The government of Sweden says that there is a tremendous shortage of snow, the likes of which the nation has never seen before.

A spokesperson for The Swedish Weather Guild (SWG) has commented that the Swedish ski resort owners are beside themselves because the snow is down by 21 inches, which is not worth a shit, to quote Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena "Snow Bunny" Andersson.

Anderson said that the American, British, and Peruvian tourists who usually visit Sweden for the recreational snow, are now opting out to travel to the North Pole, the South Pole, Siberia, and Fat Moose, Canada, places that the PM says have a shitload of snow. ■