Sweden Is Running Out of Snow

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 20 September 2022

image for Sweden Is Running Out of Snow
This very popular snow resort in Sweden usually has 21 inches of snow.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - (World Satire) - The government of Sweden says that there is a tremendous shortage of snow, the likes of which the nation has never seen before.

A spokesperson for The Swedish Weather Guild (SWG) has commented that the Swedish ski resort owners are beside themselves because the snow is down by 21 inches, which is not worth a shit, to quote Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena "Snow Bunny" Andersson.

Anderson said that the American, British, and Peruvian tourists who usually visit Sweden for the recreational snow, are now opting out to travel to the North Pole, the South Pole, Siberia, and Fat Moose, Canada, places that the PM says have a shitload of snow. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Snowsweden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more