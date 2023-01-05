Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives An Honor From Harvard

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 5 January 2023

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives An Honor From Harvard
"Given a choice between Marj, Ivanka, Britney, or Melania, I'd pick MTG." -MATT GAETZ

BOSTON - (Satire News) - Vox Populi writer Sinclair Petaluma reports that Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is recently divorced has just been bestowed with an honor from The Harvard Male Student Body Fraternity (HMSBF).

According to fraternity president, Simon F. Krittsinger, his organization named MTG "The MILF That We Would Like To Have a Sexcapade With."

Kritty, said that previous winners include Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Maria Sharapova, Ivanka Trump, and Britney Spears.

When told of the honor, Sen. Taylor Greene replied that she wishes that she could give each and every one of the "Harvies" who voted for her a big, deep, wet, French kiss.

In Other News. A group of former Trump supporters are reportedly suggesting that the guilty-as-shit Trumptard flee to Scotland, Turkey, or Japan, before the FBI arrests his wrinkled orange ass and tossses him in the slammer (as they call prison in the Bronx).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

