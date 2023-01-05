Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives An Honor From Harvard

BOSTON - (Satire News) - Vox Populi writer Sinclair Petaluma reports that Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is recently divorced has just been bestowed with an honor from The Harvard Male Student Body Fraternity (HMSBF).

According to fraternity president, Simon F. Krittsinger, his organization named MTG "The MILF That We Would Like To Have a Sexcapade With."

Kritty, said that previous winners include Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Maria Sharapova, Ivanka Trump, and Britney Spears.

When told of the honor, Sen. Taylor Greene replied that she wishes that she could give each and every one of the "Harvies" who voted for her a big, deep, wet, French kiss.

