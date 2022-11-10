Big Changes at Elon Musk's Twitter - Trump and All Violent Radicals Now Welcome

Elon Musk - now Head Twit - as well as being a radical car designer - is forging ahead with plans to dominate the world - following his mentors Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump. Said the lead article in the Dumpster Fire News by elderly Republican Rabble-rouser Cootie Grinch

One of Musk's first actions at Twitter will be to get rid of all employees who stopped Hate Speech from getting on Twitter - as these people lessen Profits - are basically useless - not needed.

Next, he is inviting all Racist, Sexist, Anti-Semitic groups and individuals to come and have a Home at Twitter - for the small monthly fee of $8 a month. And they can all have their individual Hate speech Emojis on their account - for that amount. Musk always Caters to his clients.

Trump has been invited back in - and the other Hate filled Trumpist Republicans will be piling onto Twitter shortly - making the stock worth a fortune. (After it crashes, and Musk loses his $40 billion).

Twitter might eventually be as big as the other bastion of Right-Wing Hate - Fox News.

In case you didn't notice - selling Hate is the cheapest way to quickly make big profits. And who cares if a country or two gets destroyed? You can always move to another country - (if Rich).

Another original idea - Musk would like his own fan club on Twitter. He has a large ego and likes to be admired.

It would be called the Musketeers - and 10% off the price of a Tesla - if you join. Musk might even get Elton John to do the Fan Club theme song.

In another area - Musk is thinking of renaming his car the Musk mobile - people are sort of bored with the name "Tesla".

'What's a Tesla?’ People have asked him, ‘it's too Weird a name.'

A two-seater version of his electric car will be called the 'Elon'.

But Musk is a sensitive guy - when not Shoving people around - - so please don't 'Twit' him about his new way of making money.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

