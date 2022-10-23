Jack In The Box Tamales Are Selling Like Crazy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 23 October 2022

image for Jack In The Box Tamales Are Selling Like Crazy
Jack In The Box paid $1.7 million for the tamale rights.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The latest menu item form Jack In The Box is selling like crazy. Jack Tamales are all the rage and some of the establishments are selling out by noon time.

The tamales were created from an old Tijuana tamale recipe that was devised back in 1993, by Tia Maria De La Fria, who used to sell the tamales from her three-room house in downtown Tijuana.

Executives with JITB contacted Miss De La Fria and they purchased the rights to her amazingly delicious tamales for $1.7 million.

The tamales are made with a unique type of masa (corn meal) that is made from corn that is grown on a 6,000 acre farm just north of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

