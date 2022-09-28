Simon & Simon's Sodium-Free Viagra Is The Nation's Top Seller

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

image for Simon & Simon's Sodium-Free Viagra Is The Nation's Top Seller
One Simon & Simon Sodium-Free Pill cost $83, but it will last for up to 4 hours and 35 minutes.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The latest QuinniPinni Poll has just revealed that the number one selling Viagra is Simon & Simon's Sodium-Free Viagra.

The fabulous Erecticus Pilloshun, was tested in a nation wide test with 28,702 men aged 43 to 103, and it proved to be very well received.

One participant, Chester Dannadilly, 84, of Fargo, North Dakota, said that his pecker had been limp for the past 17 years, but after taking just one little powder blue pill, his manhood shot up and he said it looked like Pike's Peak.

His wife, Merlana, who recently turned 79, said that she had forgotten what it felt like to have rockets going off in her tuna fish (pussy) during their "Vavavooming" session.

SIDENOTE: The Dannadilly's are so happy with the results that they have both agreed to appear in a national commercial.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Viagra

