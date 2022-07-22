Anheuser-Busch Has Just Developed Snack-Tasting Beer

ST. LOUIS - (Satire News) - The Anheuser-Busch Brewing Co. has just had it's chemists, brewmasters, and scientists devise a new type of beer-related product that will literally revolutionize the beer-consuming industry.

Wanda Beth Stimmio, a spokesperson for Budweiser said that the St. Louis beer giant, is always looking to stay one step ahead of the brewski world competitors.

Ms. Stimmio, who once dated St. Louis Cardinal great Keith Hernandez, said that the Budco (Budweiser Company) has just come up with what it calls Snack-Tasting Beer.

Skipler Shuttersink, who is the corporate assistant execuitve merchandising director of new products, said that this new Snack-Tasting Beer is going to revolutionize the beer snack food industry.

Most bars, grills, and restaurants always have appetizers such as peanuts, popcorn, pretzels, bean dip, pork rinds, or fried jalapenos sitting on the bar or on the tables.

But as Ms. Stimmio, who admits to recently joining eLibido.sex, stated, men are going to love the new beer, but women will definitely welcome it because they won't have to deal with nachos, potato chips, corn chips, or pretzels, or habanero-crackers anymore.