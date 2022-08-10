A Woman Pitches a Fit Because An Airline Doesn’t Allow Her Support Hippo on Board

NATCHEZ, Mississippi - (Satire News) - The United Americana News Agency reports that a Delta airline jet that was bound from Natchez to Detroit, was not allowed to take off.

UANA reporter Lottie Bungalow, reported that Buloxi pole dancer was not allowed to board with her support animal.

The woman identified as Virginia "Titties" Danube, 28, became extremely irate when the Delta ticket clerk informed her that she would not be able to take her support hippo onto the plane.

Miss Danube assured the ticket clerk that "Hippy," was house broken and that he had a very pleasant disposition.

Virginia was told that there was just no way in hell that Delta was going to allow a 1,700 pound hippo onto one of their planes.

At that point, Danube tried to reach over the counter and grab the ticket clerk.

Luckily an airport security guard saw what was transpiring and he instantly tased and then pepper sprayed Miss Danube, who was then wrestled to the ground and hauled off to jail.

SIDENOTE: PETA was called to come and take "Hippy" to the nearest animal shelter.