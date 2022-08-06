King Kong China

King Kong was a giant angry ugly brute of an ape that had the audacity to reach his calloused smelly hand into Fay Wray’s apartment and pull her out, then climb the Empire State Building with her.

At the top, he fought biplanes and seagulls and got bugs in his teeth as he growled and waved Fay around. Where else did he expect to go? Up? Ain’t no up but … the moon! (See “China is Digging in the Moon”.)

Fay was the priceless beautiful jewel Kong couldn’t become nor truly possess. She made him angry because she was pretty and he was ugly. (WTF? Did he think he was going to have sex with her? She would’ve exploded!)

What’s the point of all this? This is an analogy.

King Kong is China and Taiwan is Fay Wray.

China is a totalitarian state of the few needing to govern the many with secret police and a heavy military fist. Taiwan is democratic and civilized and prettier, even though a lot smaller than the big brute known as China.

China climbs tall towers and heads to the moon, thinking it will be praised and loved by little Taiwan and other nations? No. China has its head in the clouds. As Elton John sang, “It’s lonely out in space.”

China, you ugly ape, let your prize go. Killing her will just turn you into more of a brute. Your ugliness is always shining from the tops of towers for all the world to see.

And how did it end? King Kong succumbed to gravity – that thing which keeps all of our feet on the ground, whether we think we can fly or not. Eventually, gravity always wins.

China is gonna fall. The bigger they are …

Unfortunately, poor little Taiwan may get crushed in the downfall of Kong China.