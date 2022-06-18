Elon Musk Says That Bezos-Musk, Inc. Will Open Up A Huge Factory In Tijuana, Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 June 2022

image for Elon Musk Says That Bezos-Musk, Inc. Will Open Up A Huge Factory In Tijuana, Mexico
Carmelita De La Bonita, 29, the company's executive general manager cheered for the Cowboys for three seasons.

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The world's largest retail outlet has just announced plans to open up the world's largest factory warehouse in the world.

The outlet will be located in the Lake Enchilada neighborhood of Tijuana.

Musk stated that this particular outlet will focus on manufacturing South American goods such as maracas, serapes, bullfight capes, Daisy Duke short shorts, tequila, accordions, tortilla warmers, and soccer balls.

The company will employ over 9,000 local workers and will deliver the goods via FedExo, the Mexican delivery service chain.

Musk added that he has picked former Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, Carmelita De La Bonita, 29, to be the outlet's executive general manager.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskMexico

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more