Elon Musk Says That Bezos-Musk, Inc. Will Open Up A Huge Factory In Tijuana, Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The world's largest retail outlet has just announced plans to open up the world's largest factory warehouse in the world.

The outlet will be located in the Lake Enchilada neighborhood of Tijuana.

Musk stated that this particular outlet will focus on manufacturing South American goods such as maracas, serapes, bullfight capes, Daisy Duke short shorts, tequila, accordions, tortilla warmers, and soccer balls.

The company will employ over 9,000 local workers and will deliver the goods via FedExo, the Mexican delivery service chain.

Musk added that he has picked former Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, Carmelita De La Bonita, 29, to be the outlet's executive general manager.