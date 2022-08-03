New Styles Coming Soon for the Best-Dressed American Nazi

Mike Lindell, the “My Pillow” guy, has teamed up with Trump Enterprises and Proud Boy Casual Wear to come up with a whole new line of fashion for today’s Nazi-inspired American voter.

Are you on your way to a counter-protest against people who like rainbows or who have too much melanin in their skin or have vaginas, but you don’t want to be confused as one of them?

Sure, a buffalo head and furry pants and painting your chest is fun, but it’s sooo January 6th. But how can today’s Neo-Nazi stand out in the crowd? Sure, you could be covered head to toe in swastikas, but even those little beauties can be confused as Hindu or Buddhist symbols. And we all know you don’t want to be them! You want to be yourself.

Isn’t that what life is all about? Being yourself? Well, now you can with a pillow and a shirt and pants and an ammo vest that say “I HATE EVERYBODY!”

Mike Lindell already has pillows of hatred ready to roll out into America from a secret warehouse somewhere in Florida. And Trump has 3-piece suits and golf shirts and diapers ready to express hatred to all of his Mar-A-Lago crowd.

And of course, not to be outdone, the Proud Boys (still a terrorist organization in some countries – thank you for MORE terrorists, America!) will soon release their line of pretty shirts of black and gold with HATRED emblazoned across chests and backs and AR-15s.

Are you ready for the new you, Nazi America? It’s time to dress in style! Be the best-dressed Nazi you can be!

Sieg Heil and Keep it Fabulous!