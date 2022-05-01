Next on the Cancel Culture Chopping Block: Harry

Sunday, 1 May 2022

Halloween ... when you can play dress-up and make-believe

Prince Harry has been diligent in trying to remove photos of him at a Halloween party wear he wore a Nazi brownshirt with a swastika armband.

It’s not clear whether or not his granny had a talk with him, though one Royal-watcher, who prefers to remain nameless, told this reporter from the servant’s entrance of Buckingham Palace,

“Given all the ... you know, Andrew stuff going on, plus a few other things, the Royal She wants to keep the family’s image and brand marketing as pure as pure ... you can think of another word better than ‘pure’, right?

Yet another royal “watcher” added (while wearing the fakest moustache this reporter has ever seen on a woman),

“I’m not saying, I’m just saying, if you know what I’m saying ... he INTENTIONALLY married a woman who ... you know ... is DIFFERENT ... the kind of girl Cecil Rhoades wouldn’t have given the time of day to ... knowwhatImean, squire?”

With a nod and a wink to a blind bat, this reporter left the grounds as he was chased, and is currently in hiding.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

