U-Haul Those Domestic Terrorists

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Do you and your Nazi buddies need to get to a protest of people who are different than you, but your mom’s minivan won’t fit everybody?

Remember: there’s strength in numbers. Bringing just a half dozen teenagers or guys in their 20s who don’t have jobs won’t really scare anyone, no matter how much you cover your faces.

At U-Haul, we can transport a bunch of you fellas all at once. It might get hot in the box, but you’re all friends. Just strip down naked and play cards, or play with each other. That’s what friends are for.

U-Haul … it’s about friendship and community. (And if we had a conscience, we’d charge you triple if we ever find out what you used our trailers for. Oh wait, aren’t there numbers and license plates with every trailer? So we CAN track who used it for a Nazi protest. And yet we’re doing nothing!)

U-Haul, for all your Nazi needs.