Global Warming Will Put An End To People Buying Black Cars and Black Trucks

When it is 120 degrees out every summer - who is going to own a fancy $60, 000 black truck, or a black muscle care with windows illegally tinted totally dark black?

We are going to have a revolution - all cars - if we still use cars - will be white, silver, maybe even like a Mirror. Girls can stop and do their lipstick at any car - it will be as good as the mirror at home.

Also, a style change away from dark clothing - no black, no dark blue, no purple. No more men all dressed all in black.

Back to Michael Jackson's white and silver reflective clothing.

And no dark sunglasses - to make young guys have that sexy look.

(So, they will have to look sexy with silver shades.)

Platform shoes might come back, as they keep your feet away from the hot sidewalk. And that would have to bring back Disco music.

And what do men wear hot countries? - long gown like Caftans,

thin cotton or silk trousers. super lightweight shirts. And no T shirts unless you want sunstroke. Big white safari hats

The Egyptian pharoah's wore a short little fitted skirt - (a Shendyl) - looks good on a guy - very comfortable - those might be popular.

Ladies have it made - they already wear a lot of light clothing but will wear more Indian or Egyptian styles. In light colors of course.

White decorative Umbrellas might be big for the ladies, as they are already used in tropical countries. And in Jane Austen novels.

Maybe Mirror man will be the new Superhero - blinding and destroying his enemies with the sun's rays. A Superhero for the New Times.

...By the way… buy Sunscreen stock.