A McDonalds Employee Saw Trump Eating a Big Mac And He Noticed That DJT Is Now So Weak He Needs Both Hands To Hold His Burger

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 21 July 2022

image for A McDonalds Employee Saw Trump Eating a Big Mac And He Noticed That DJT Is Now So Weak He Needs Both Hands To Hold His Burger
Eric Trump says he is worried as hell about his daddy, who how has to use both hands to hold a Big Mac.

PALM BEACH, Florida - (Satire News) - Trump is 76, but those who have seen "Putin's Puppet" lately say he looks 93.

The perpetual "Has Been," still insists that he looks a lot like Brad Pitt but with orange hair.

Pitt heard Trump's comment and he was so angry that he said that if he ever sees him on the street, he'll wipe the sidewalk with his orange complected face.

Meanwhile, Trump says he has never heard of Brad Pitt, doesn't know him, and has never seen any of his movies; such as "Moneyball," Inglourious Basterds," "The Last Black Man In San Franciso," "Ocean's Eleven," and "The Last White Man In Louisiana."

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen said that a McDonalds employee in a Palm Beach Mickey D, saw Trump, and he is so damn frail that he had to hold his Big Mac with two hands.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

