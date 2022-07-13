New Product For Women - 100% Proof Against Pregnancies

A women-owned company has brainstormed and developed the ultimate recreational product - that is 100% proof against pregnancies.

It is a lightweight metal male chastity belt and pouch. Lock up that little (or big) Devil, until it is safe to let it out. Doesn't interfere with bathroom stops.

An added benefit is no more Cheating by your boyfriend - Nada - Zilch.

Comes disguised as an ordinary pair of Jockey underwear, in case your guy plays sports. No Need for the other guys to know, but probably most of them are wearing Protection, too. That is the name of it by the way. 'Protection 2'.

Also, internet controlled and be turned off, with an app, in case of swimming or beach activities. There is a cheaper key model, or a combination lock model, also.

Five colors for this security underwear. Great as a birthday present.