New Product For Women - 100% Proof Against Pregnancies

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

image for New Product For Women - 100% Proof Against Pregnancies
An added benefit is no more cheating by your boyfriend - nada - zilch.

A women-owned company has brainstormed and developed the ultimate recreational product - that is 100% proof against pregnancies.

It is a lightweight metal male chastity belt and pouch. Lock up that little (or big) Devil, until it is safe to let it out. Doesn't interfere with bathroom stops.

An added benefit is no more Cheating by your boyfriend - Nada - Zilch.

Comes disguised as an ordinary pair of Jockey underwear, in case your guy plays sports. No Need for the other guys to know, but probably most of them are wearing Protection, too. That is the name of it by the way. 'Protection 2'.

Also, internet controlled and be turned off, with an app, in case of swimming or beach activities. There is a cheaper key model, or a combination lock model, also.

Five colors for this security underwear. Great as a birthday present.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
birth controlPregnancy

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more