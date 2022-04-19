All of the world's sins go into Cadbury's Creme Eggs, says the Devil

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 19 April 2022

A closely kept secret has been unveiled by a man who should know, Lucifer himself.

Speaking to us earlier, Lucifer who now calls himself Derek said 'For years I have been putting every sin everyone has committed into Cadbury's Creme Eggs. That is why you all feel so bad after eating one'.

Derek continued 'I am talking about every negative thought anyone has ever had about everyone, every utterance under anyone's breath, and all of the people illegally downloading Eagles albums'.

Barmaid Tracey Brassingthwaite said 'Like, I thought I just felt bad because of the sugar rush from all of the goo inside, but now I know differently, I will be avoiding them. Thanks for telling me that Derek.'

Derek is always at Tracey's pub, eating pork scratchings, and drinking Babycham.

