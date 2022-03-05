Matt Hancock is the New Milk Tray Man

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 5 March 2022

image for Matt Hancock is the New Milk Tray Man
Oh my god, this is even worse than last year.

Famed romantic figure The Milk Tray Man, known for his habit of jumping out of aeroplanes, helicopters, speeding cars, and abseiling to give the love of his life a box of Chocolates will now be played by former politician and creator of tears on live television Matt Hancock.

Wearing The Milk Tray Man trademark look of smugness and a polo neck jumper, the former Conservative minister for tea-making said 'I am just getting into the hang of the job now, thank you. It is a bit different to what I usually do, but I fell in love.'

Boris Johnson strangely had no opinion on the matter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChocolateMatt Hancocksex addiction

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more