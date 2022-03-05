Matt Hancock is the New Milk Tray Man

Famed romantic figure The Milk Tray Man, known for his habit of jumping out of aeroplanes, helicopters, speeding cars, and abseiling to give the love of his life a box of Chocolates will now be played by former politician and creator of tears on live television Matt Hancock.

Wearing The Milk Tray Man trademark look of smugness and a polo neck jumper, the former Conservative minister for tea-making said 'I am just getting into the hang of the job now, thank you. It is a bit different to what I usually do, but I fell in love.'

Boris Johnson strangely had no opinion on the matter.