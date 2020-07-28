Chic-fil-A Reaches Out to the Gay Community and Says Our Chickens Don’t Care if You’re Gay

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia – (Business Satire) - Several years ago, the CEO and owner of Chic-fil-A made a comment that upset the LGBTQ community something awful.

And the LGBTQers got together and boycotted the chicken establishment, saying that they’d eat KFC Chicken, Popeye’s Chicken, Bush’s Chicken, Raising Cane Chicken, and Church’s Chicken, but they would not touch Chic-fil-A chicken with a ten-foot chicken drumstick.

And overnight sales dropped by double digit percentage points; especially in San Francisco, where the gay population reportedly makes up around 73% of the citizens.

Many angry gayers even went as far as to say that the establishment dipped their chicken pieces in a mixture of vinegar, spinach juice, and a dozen or so drops of muscatel.

A reporter with Fox News stated that the evangelicals hit the roof. They began to say that they didn’t want their kids, grandkids, and step-kids, eating chicken that had been dipped in the devil’s beverage.

After sales dropped more percentage points, Chic-fil-A ran the white flag up their chicken flag pole.

The CEO sent a personal letter to each and every gay, lesbian, and the others in the acronym letters.

He made it clear in a three-page, single-spaced letter, that Chic-fil-A chickens do not care if anyone is gay or not.

And lo and behold, the gayers accepted his apology.

They all put on their finest gay clothes, and returned to Chic-fil-A to get that deliciously delicious chicken, and those weird-looking, but tasty waffle fries.