Coca-Cola Has Just Hired The Cutest Spokes Animal Ever

ATLANTA, Georgia – (Satire News) - National companies and corporations are always looking for the next spokesperson or spokes animal to come along and help capture the food or drink market.

Years ago, Wendy’s had their famous elderly “Where’s the Beef” lady. Bud Light had Spud the Dog, and Geico still has the Gecko Lizard.

And now the Coca-Cola Corporation believes they have hit a “Gold Mine” with Chiquita the Chihuahua.

The cute little K-9 is two-year's-old and weighs 7 ounces, soaking wet. Her owners are Will and Samantha Dellinecki of San Antonio, Texas.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said that the little Chihuahua beat out a total of 851 different kinds of animals, including a beaver, a hippo, and a rattlesnake, which were all competing for the title of the New Coca-Cola Spokes Animal.

Coca-Cola signed Chiquita to a one-year contract worth $3.7 million.

SIDENOTE: At the audition, Chiquita was bit nervous, but after a Coca-Cola rep gave her a few sips from a Coke Zero, she settled down and came through like the little 7-ounce trooper she is.