Coca-Cola Has Just Hired The Cutest Spokes Animal Ever

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 1 March 2022

image for Coca-Cola Has Just Hired The Cutest Spokes Animal Ever
Chiquita may only weigh 7-ounces, but her owners say she's got a heart that weighs 200 pounds.

ATLANTA, Georgia – (Satire News) - National companies and corporations are always looking for the next spokesperson or spokes animal to come along and help capture the food or drink market.

Years ago, Wendy’s had their famous elderly “Where’s the Beef” lady. Bud Light had Spud the Dog, and Geico still has the Gecko Lizard.

And now the Coca-Cola Corporation believes they have hit a “Gold Mine” with Chiquita the Chihuahua.

The cute little K-9 is two-year's-old and weighs 7 ounces, soaking wet. Her owners are Will and Samantha Dellinecki of San Antonio, Texas.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said that the little Chihuahua beat out a total of 851 different kinds of animals, including a beaver, a hippo, and a rattlesnake, which were all competing for the title of the New Coca-Cola Spokes Animal.

Coca-Cola signed Chiquita to a one-year contract worth $3.7 million.

SIDENOTE: At the audition, Chiquita was bit nervous, but after a Coca-Cola rep gave her a few sips from a Coke Zero, she settled down and came through like the little 7-ounce trooper she is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AdvertisingCoca Cola

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more