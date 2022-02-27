Aldi Release Vegan Friendly New Snack

Funny story written by Dewani Unhatched

Sunday, 27 February 2022

image for Aldi Release Vegan Friendly New Snack
Not Poodle (Promise)

The budget supermarket chain, Aldi, has announced it is releasing a vegan friendly 'add boiling water' snack that they insist does not contain any traces of meat, especially dog meat, after recent allegations that some processed food contained traces of 'unidentified' ingredients.

The new 'Not Poodle' snacks will be available in various artificial flavors, including chicken, beef, and pork.

An Aldi spokesperson said, "our new snacks, Not Poodle, DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT contain any traces of meat, especially poodle, or any other domesticated dog breed for that matter. They are perfectly safe for vegans, vegetarians, and animal lovers. No dog here. I assure you."

Along with Not Poodle's the chain also announced the arrival of several other foods that also do not contain the meat of animals. These include 'I can't believe it's not otter', 'definitely no Yorkshire Terrier Pudding', and the popular 'it isn't German Shepherd's pie. No, it's not'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

