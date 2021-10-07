PETA Announces That Goldfish Have Just Become America’s Favorite Pet

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 7 October 2021

image for PETA Announces That Goldfish Have Just Become America’s Favorite Pet
These goldfish which were imported from Afghanistan can survive on a diet of sand, algae, and oregano.

COEUR d’ ALENE, Idaho – (Satire News) – Goldfish first became quite famous and sought after when the motion picture “Attack of The Flesh-Eating Goldfish,” first came out in the summer of 1957.

The movie starred Rock Hudson, Doris Day, John Wayne, and introduced Bubbi Blinkenfaust, Jr.

The film which was shot on location in Des Moines, Iowa, caused pet lovers to totally buy out every single goldfish in pet shops located throughout the nation.

One pet shop chain, called Canines, Felines, & Goldfish, actually had to import goldfish from Zimbabwe, Africa and Como Se Llama, Bolivia.

The popularity of Goldfish finally died down with the release of the Walt Disney Movie, "101 Dalmatians" in 1961.

But now, thanks to the recently-released best-selling book by Nancy Pelosi, titled “The Trumptard’s Abuse, Mistreatment, and Molestation of His Pet Goldfish,” the gold-colored swimmers have once again emerged into the national spotlight.

SIDENOTE: PETA has just made it known that goldfish are once again America’s favorite pet, followed closely by neutered piranhas, Peruvian parrots, and domesticated flamingos.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FishGoldfishPETA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more