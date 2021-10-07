PETA Announces That Goldfish Have Just Become America’s Favorite Pet

COEUR d’ ALENE, Idaho – (Satire News) – Goldfish first became quite famous and sought after when the motion picture “Attack of The Flesh-Eating Goldfish,” first came out in the summer of 1957.

The movie starred Rock Hudson, Doris Day, John Wayne, and introduced Bubbi Blinkenfaust, Jr.

The film which was shot on location in Des Moines, Iowa, caused pet lovers to totally buy out every single goldfish in pet shops located throughout the nation.

One pet shop chain, called Canines, Felines, & Goldfish, actually had to import goldfish from Zimbabwe, Africa and Como Se Llama, Bolivia.

The popularity of Goldfish finally died down with the release of the Walt Disney Movie, "101 Dalmatians" in 1961.

But now, thanks to the recently-released best-selling book by Nancy Pelosi, titled “The Trumptard’s Abuse, Mistreatment, and Molestation of His Pet Goldfish,” the gold-colored swimmers have once again emerged into the national spotlight.

SIDENOTE: PETA has just made it known that goldfish are once again America’s favorite pet, followed closely by neutered piranhas, Peruvian parrots, and domesticated flamingos.