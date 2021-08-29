Dairy Queen Closes It’s 3 Kabul Restaurants Due To Constant Daily Gunfire

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 29 August 2021

image for Dairy Queen Closes It’s 3 Kabul Restaurants Due To Constant Daily Gunfire
This Dairy Queen sign located next to Kabul Airport has lots of gunshot holes.

KABUL, Afghanistan – (Business Satire) – Executives with the Dairy Queen franchise have stated that they are going to have to close their 3 DQ’s in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul.

The Sandstone News Agency reported that half of the Mickey D's employees quit after an air-to-surface missile knocked out one of the chain’s drive-thru windows.

And shortly after that a patron who was angry because his French fries were cold took out a hand grenade and blew the ice cream cone dispenser all-to-hell!

But the final straw that broke the camel’s back (no pun intended) was when the ketchup girl was kidnapped and held for ransom.

SIDENOTE: DQ officials say that they have the $4 million in ransom money and now need to have an address so that the money can be delivered.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

