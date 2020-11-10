US Satire writers commit mass suicide because there's nothing more for them to spoof about!

(NOT EDITED) Internet spoof/satire sites are dropping like flies smelling poo on the ground, and getting their feet stuck in it! Global satire writers are hitting empty walls with impunity after their greatest subject has been blown into oblivion, at last!

A massive void with nothing else to spoof about is driving satirical writers mad, and many have decided, a life without HIM is no life at all! After the most important day in their lives finished with their subject matter playing a boring round of golf; laptops, smartphones, and computers, could only transmit a deadly, eerie silence.

Owners of satirical sites, and spoof sites, waiting desperately for something new and fresh to appear, have informed their sponsors there is no life after this tragedy, and certainly nothing left to spoof about!

A financial crisis has hit the sector as advertisers pull out their financial support sentencing satirical sites to a grim death! Many major satirical sites have decided to publish real news instead because tabloids only write garbage anyway. So, why not take over The Sun, or Star, among others, they say. However, spoof writers will certainly have to improve their English writing skills before they are allowed to publish real news instead of fun, fake news!

US Spoofers are devastated at losing their one and only subject. Reports are coming in confirming US spoof writers prefer jumping into Louisiana swamps, and being devoured by huge alligators, is better than writing about men farting in lifts, 'Arry Maguire, or Manchester United!

This particular site called, The Spoof, will eventually survive the crisis because they pay fuck all, and UK writers learnt how to avoid a massive satirical abyss after Theresa surrendered to BOJO! Meaning, Hope is Eternal, even if Brexit is as dead as a dodo!

In addition, UK Spoofers are 'ten a penny', especially the ones that go AWOL, and never come back because they waste their precious time on Facebook!

Life after HIM will be GRIM!