Man Becomes Frightened After Reading Bitcoin Advert

A man whose acquaintances often joke about him being a bit of a "dinosaur", has told them of a recent incident when he read an advert on the internet that he didn't understand, and was left in a state of fright.

The advert, which can be seen above, seemed to be about money and 'paying for things', but Moys Kenwood, 57, had a distinct feeling of dread in the pit of his stomach which warned him that the days of completing transactions by way of handing over cash, to a person, might be coming to an end.

He'd heard about Bitcoin, and the term 'cryptocurrency', but, because they were far-fetched fairy stories from the future, he ignored them.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies crept into the present.

The advert advised him to "Pay with Crypto", and that he would "get 10% off", but, if he was going to ignore the advice, what was 10% of nothing?

He avoided the "Learn More" button as if it had been a grenade, or a donut covered with ants.

Along with billions of old people, for whom technology is not waiting, he sat cowering in a corner, counting some pennies.