Snake venom kills Covid 19 virus!

A Indian man wandering through his local jungle in India, carrying the coronavirus, failed to keep social distance with a sleeping viper basking in the sun. In fact, the man trod on its tail! In response, the viper made a slightly defensive response, and bit the man on his leg!

Viper's venom is quite lethal, and within minutes, the man was 'brown bread' RIP! His body was taken to the local morgue, and after an autopsy done by Professor Guru Singh, it was discovered the Covid-19 virus inside the unfortunate man's body had also died!

Professor Singh, adding 1 + 1, then wrote a report claiming he was the discoverer of a vaccine that would kill Covid-19! He then sent an email to the WHO with his discovery, who analysed his report. The WHO confirmed the fact that poisonous snake venom certainly kills Covid-19 virus, but there was one slight problem; it also 'tops' the victim!

So, before snake venom can be officially declared as the savior of humankind by the WHO, and injected into patients, they asked Professor Singh if he could find a way of bringing back corona patients to life shortly after death.

Professor Singh conferred with several Buddhist monks who believe in reincarnation, but they thought the patients would be long dead before they reappeared as snakes, maybe.

So, after consulting with another Indian professor, working as a plastic surgeon in Hollywood, he suggested looking at a cult film called 'Flatliners' starring Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts, who are still alive.

The WHO, and the whole world, are awaiting with bated breath if Hollywood fantasy could actually come up with a way to save humans from this wretched virus.

In the interim, snake' venom is being globally collected, just in case the medical fraternity can discover a way to bring people back to life in the minutes after dying. Maybe a Buddhist chant or two would enhance their cause...