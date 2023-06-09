An Isis terrorist is captured eating breakfast at an IHOP

The Topeka (Kansas) Police Department reports that a known Isis operative, was caught having a triple stack of pancakes at an IHOP in Topeka.

A TPD spokesperson identified the Isis terrorist as Feen Fuma Vit, 31.

When Vit was approached by Officers Pettus Morgan, and Oliver Pottsboro, with guns drawn, he was smart enough to not pull the mini-Glock 9 that he had hidden in his John Wayne commemorative boots.

Pottsboro whispered to Vit that they wanted to take him out quietly so as to not disburb the IHOP patrons.

Morgan promised him that if he tried anything fishy, that they would both hit him with 40,000 volts from their taser guns.

Vit asked if he could finish his pancakes.

"Hell no!, Hell no dude."