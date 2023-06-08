A shepherd in Bangladesh breeds a yak with a goat - and it's not a joke!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 8 June 2023

image for A shepherd in Bangladesh breeds a yak with a goat - and it's not a joke!
The yak boinked a goat and got a yoat.

Word coming out of Bangladesh is that a yak herder has successfully bred a yak with a goat.

The shepherd named Raja Cumtulla, 68, said that he has always liked experimenting with crossbreeding various types of animals.

He noted that some of the animals love it, while others hate the shit out of it.

Raja, who was named after his maiden aunt Raja Boof, said that he recently got a bit drunk on radiator juice and he bred a yak with a goat.

The yak did not mind too much, but the goat was pissed off as hell and developed a tremendous amount of stress, not to mention a backache that hurts like hell.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BangladeshgoatYak

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more