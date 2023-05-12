The International Inquirer brings you the latest report on the infamous Camels terrorist group, known for their comical yet mischievous antics across the globe.

At the helm of the organization is none other than Gen. Umsali Fi Izzi, a man with a taste for peculiar gastronomic endeavors. Legend has it that he dines on a feast of mud pies, accompanied by a refreshing glass of Bud Light, just to showcase his unique and bewildering nature.

Whispers suggest that Gen. Izzi's own mother left him in astonishment at the tender age of 3, upon discovering his peculiar fondness for devouring roadkill, all the while cackling with laughter.

Gen. Izzi found love in the arms of a reformed 19-year-old harlequin, and together, they have joyfully embraced the chaos of raising a lively brood of six mischievous offspring.

The general once made headlines when he entered his beloved camel into a hotly contested beauty contest. As the tension mounted, and the judges were on the verge of declaring the winner, when sudden revelation stunned the audience. The "camel" was none other than Gen. Izzi's wife and eldest son cleverly disguised in an elaborate camel costume! It's an incident the proud general has yet to live down.