A Greek submarine loses its radar system and ends up at the South Pole

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The sub came very close to running out of drinking water, rabbit meat, olive oil, and olives.

Reports coming out of the ancient country of Greece reveal that one of Greece's state-of-the-art submarines had a malfunction with its radar system, causing it to end up off course...way, way off course.

The Polaris submarine "Delphi" was conducting naval maneuvers off the Greek coast when it suddenly lost its radar system.

The sub's commander, Capt. Starvos "Gyro" Kavala, a seasoned submarine commander of 29 years, believed he could navigate the "Delphi" back to its home port in Leonidio.

Alas, fate had a different agenda in store. A sudden Mediterranean Sea storm unleashed its wrath, quickly propelling the hapless vessel into uncharted waters.

After four days of aimless drifting, the Greek sub found itself off the coast of the South Pole.

SIDENOTE: As the crew dared to open the sub's hatch to survey their position, they were greeted not only by the biting chill of minus 19 degrees but also by a frolicking troupe of penguin diplomats, headed by rosy-cheeked Greta Thunberg. Attempting to engage the hapless crew in an intense debate on global warming, the hatch was promptly closed, and the Delphi hightailed it hard ahead north!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

