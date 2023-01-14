Global Warming Changes in the Next Few Years - The Red Sea turns Yellow, Etc.

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 14 January 2023

image for Global Warming Changes in the Next Few Years - The Red Sea turns Yellow, Etc.
The red sea, or something, I wasn't paying attention.

Global Warming lead to new algae, plants and animals(including people) taking over the Land and Water - said Dr. Futuro (and his Writer Bot. Lenny).

The Black Sea turns White - (high salt content due to evaporation). The Red Sea turns yellow (yellow algae - and lots of human baby excrement).

The Indian Ocean becomes the Chinese Sea (due to immigration and conquest). (Lenny had to throw in a political comment.)

The White Arctic becomes the Green Arctic. (And countries get to fight over new, fertile lands. Countries always have to fight about Something. )

Meanwhile, all the Reindeer farmers go bankrupt.

Saharan Shit in huge Sandstorms circle the Planet.

(It's a shitty world at times).

But the Clouds cause the most beautiful Sunsets of all Time.

So, Crap in the world can some times cause Beauty.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Global Warming

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more