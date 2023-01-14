Global Warming Changes in the Next Few Years - The Red Sea turns Yellow, Etc.

Global Warming lead to new algae, plants and animals(including people) taking over the Land and Water - said Dr. Futuro (and his Writer Bot. Lenny).

The Black Sea turns White - (high salt content due to evaporation). The Red Sea turns yellow (yellow algae - and lots of human baby excrement).

The Indian Ocean becomes the Chinese Sea (due to immigration and conquest). (Lenny had to throw in a political comment.)

The White Arctic becomes the Green Arctic. (And countries get to fight over new, fertile lands. Countries always have to fight about Something. )

Meanwhile, all the Reindeer farmers go bankrupt.

Saharan Shit in huge Sandstorms circle the Planet.

(It's a shitty world at times).

But the Clouds cause the most beautiful Sunsets of all Time.

So, Crap in the world can some times cause Beauty.